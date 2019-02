INDONESIA – A bee many experts thought was extinct has been rediscovered in Indonesia.

Researchers at Princeton University got the chance to take picture and videos of “Megachile Pluto” in January.

The bee, also known as “Wallace’s Giant Bee,” is about four times larger than a honey bee. Its body is about the size of a human thumb and it has a two-and-a-half-inch wingspan.

Scientists hope the rare species will be found in more of the region’s forests.