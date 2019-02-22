Senior K9 recovering at Humane Society after suffering blunt force trauma, charges filed

11-year-old Tiffany is finally in good hands, after suffering what animal law enforcement believes was abuse.

“She is an extremely sweet dog and her injuries were pretty significant–a lot of bruising,” said Lindsay Vigna, an Animal Law Enforcement Lieutenant with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Animal Control got involved after the Yorkie was taken to a veternarian, who discovered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“We also took some Radiographs of our own and reviewed some blood work and confirmed she does have significant bruising and a broke pelvis,” HSPPR Veterinary Services Manager Julie Crosby.

The suspect, Michael Baron–who authorities say had “caretaking responsibilities”–is facing one count of animal cruelty.

It’s a misdemeanor charge, carrying up to 18 months in jail and a maximum of $5,000.

But the charge could change.

“They can certainly bump that up to a felony level charge is they see that the elements exist for felony level cases. An animal cruelty charge becomes a felony if there’s aggravating circumstances surrounding the case, or if it’s a second or subsequent offense,” said Lieutenant Vigna.

“It is still part of the investigation, but I think the level of blunt force trauma is certainly something that would have our partners at the DA’s office look more into the case,” Vigna added.

Tiffany’s new caretaker, Julie Crosby, says the senior K9 is expected to make a full recovery.

“What she needs is time and rest and restricted activity–and pain management to monitor how she’s doing. She’s doing really, really well, getting lots of attention and love,” Crosby explained.

But Tiffany won’t be the last abused dog to come into their care this year.

“Unfortunately, our officers do investigate thousands of cases of animal cruelty throughout the year. Not all of them are this severe, but it does happen,” said Vigna.

Animal Control encourages the public to call and report any suspicions of animal abuse, telling News5 you are able to remain anonymous.

To report possible animal cruelty or neglect, call Animal Law Enforcement at 719.302.8798 or call 911.