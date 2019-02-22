Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced he plans to nominate Kelly Craft, the current U.S. Ambassador to Canada, as the nation’s next U.N. Ambassador.

The President tweeted that Craft has, quote, “done an outstanding job representing our nation.”

Craft is a Kentucky native and already has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton have also given her their support.

President Trump also considered Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and former U.S. Senate Candidate John James for the position.