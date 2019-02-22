Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report

WASHINGTON – President Trump is down playing special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report on his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 campaign.

“There was no collusion, there was no obstruction, there was no anything,” Mr. Trump told reporters Friday.

“It was a hoax, one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on this country,” the president added. “I look forward to seeing this report, if it’s an honest report it will say that.”

Attorney General William Barr will decide whether to make the report public, which is not required by law but but could be demanded by Congress.

“I just cant imagine a scenario where Congress, and to in some extent in a bipartisan way, doesn’t demand virtually everything that Bob Mueller has to potentially share with them,” says former U.S. Attorney Greg Brower.

