Father of woman who joined ISIS sues Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The father of an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State in Syria has filed suit against the Trump administration seeking to allow her return to the United States.

Twenty-four-year-old Hoda Muthana is in a Syrian refugee camp with her 18-month-old son after she fled what’s left of the Islamic State’s self-declared homeland. Her lawyers say she regrets joining the organization.

But the administration announced earlier this week that the U.S.-born Muthana is not an American citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat at the time of her birth in New Jersey. That determination was initially made by the Obama administration after she joined IS.

A suit filed Thursday in Washington argues her father had ceased being a diplomat and she is a citizen entitled to return.

