Day 2 of Vatican Summit

VATICAN CITY – The central focus of day two at the Vatican Abuse Summit was accountability.

Mary Dispenza is at the summit. She was raped by her Parish Priest when she was seven.
She clung to her faith to become a nun, only to be abused again by a superior in her order.
She has hope, but little confidence attending the Pope’s summit.

“There won’t be a church unless some significant changes happen quickly. Demand the records, go storming in to your archdiocese, do something,” Dispenza said.

Saturday is the final day of the summit where they focus on transparency.

Elizabeth Watts

Elizabeth Watts

News5 Evening Anchor
