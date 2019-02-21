Samsung reveals $1,980 foldable smartphone

(NBC News) Samsung is reshaping the smartphone landscape with a brand new design.

The “Galaxy Fold” stole the spotlight at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco Wednesday.

The pocket-sized phone opens like a book to create a 7.3-inch touch screen that can run multiple apps.

You’ll have to shell out nearly $2,000 to get your hands on the Galaxy Fold when it’s released on April 26th.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 phones are more affordable, starting at $750. They feature upgraded cameras and wireless “Powershare” that lets the phone act as a charging mat for other devices. for more information.

CLICK HERE for more information.