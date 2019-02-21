NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

(NBC News) Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into 2016 election meddling, and possible involvement by the Trump campaign, may be nearing completion.

Sources tell NBC News the report could be finalized and submitted to Attorney General William Barr as soon as next week.

On Wednesday President Trump said it is “up to the new attorney general” if the report will be made public.

Mr. Trump also lashed out once again at former FBI acting Director Andrew McCabe, saying McCabe has “made a fool out of himself” and is a “disgraced man.”

McCabe, currently promoting a new book, has revealed that he opened a counterintelligence investigation into President Trump and believed it is possible the president was working for Russia after the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

He continues to describe President Trump as a national security risk, saying “I think that what he’s doing and what he’s saying is making the country less safe.”

