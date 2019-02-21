Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night

Summary: We have a large spiraling storm moving in to the inter-mountain region to our west, the next 24 hours. The mountains will go a long way towards breaking it up, with time. But it will dump another 3-12 inches on the slopes out west, and snow showers are expected, east of the Divide, Friday evening into early Saturday.

After that, breezy winds will clear our skies out Saturday morning, and all winds turn towards the west thereafter, a clear down-sloping situation…a chinook wind…which eats up cloud cover and warms temps up fast. Therefore, the aforementioned warm up into the 40s for early next week is becoming a lock.

And, after early Saturday, I expect dry times…at least into Thursday of next week…

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 17, High: 40. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

PUEBLO: Low: 18, High: 50. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

CANON CITY: Low: 22, High: 46. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 12, High: 35. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

TRI-LAKES: Low: 14, High: 37. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

PLAINS: Low: 23, High: 55. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 24, High: 52. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday afternoon through Wednesday. Breezy both weekend days and chilly (40s), but warmer (50s) Monday & Tuesday.