Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night

 

Summary: We have a large spiraling storm moving in to the inter-mountain region to our west, the next 24 hours. The mountains will go a long way towards breaking it up, with time. But it will dump another 3-12 inches on the slopes out west, and snow showers are expected, east of the Divide, Friday evening into early Saturday.

After that, breezy winds will clear our skies out Saturday morning, and all winds turn towards the west thereafter, a clear down-sloping situation…a chinook wind…which eats up cloud cover and warms temps up fast. Therefore, the aforementioned warm up into the 40s for early next week is becoming a lock.

And, after early Saturday, I expect dry times…at least into Thursday of next week…

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low: 17, High: 40. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

PUEBLO:  Low: 18, High: 50. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

CANON CITY:  Low: 22, High: 46.  Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 12, High: 35. Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

TRI-LAKES: Low: 14, High: 37.  Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers arrive late-day

PLAINS: Low: 23, High: 55.  Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 24, High: 52.  Mostly cloudy tonight, same Friday. Snow showers at night.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday afternoon through Wednesday. Breezy both weekend days and chilly (40s), but warmer (50s) Monday & Tuesday.

Jeff Matthews

Jeff Matthews

KOAA Meteorologist
More Weather
Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night

Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night

3:37 pm
Cold and dry today but tonight a few areas see light snow

Cold and dry today but tonight a few areas see light snow

5:44 am
Fair weather for now with few snow showers later this week

Fair weather for now with few snow showers later this week

5:08 pm
Current Radar
More from KOAA Weather
Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night
News

Mountain snows, Snow Showers for the Plains, Friday & Friday Night

We have a large spiraling storm moving in to the inter-mountain region to our west, the next 24 hours. The

Cold and dry today but tonight a few areas see light snow
Weather

Cold and dry today but tonight a few areas see light snow

Dry and cold today and while light snow arrives to a few areas tonight, the main snow is Friday night

Fair weather for now with few snow showers later this week
Weather

Fair weather for now with few snow showers later this week

An upper level (jet stream) storm is cutting off across the southwestern part of the country, and will feed in

Scroll to top
Skip to content