Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Medics to return from deployment today

Fort Carson Gate
Fort Carson Gate

FORT CARSON – Some 55 soldiers assigned to the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center will return to Fort Carson today following a deployment to the Middle East. The soldiers deployed to Iraq in May in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, that’s the Pentagon’s name for the military action again the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The hospital’s mission was to provide the highest level of deployed health care to sick, injured and wounded service members.

A Homecoming Ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Wililam “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on Post. However, times are subject to change.

Andy Koen

Andy Koen

Andy is a reporter and anchor for KOAA-TV News 5. He joined the team in 2003.
More News
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

10:04 am
Medics to return from deployment today

Medics to return from deployment today

9:44 am
Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court

9:41 am
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court
Covering Colorado

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court

Scroll to top
Skip to content