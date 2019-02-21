Medics to return from deployment today

FORT CARSON – Some 55 soldiers assigned to the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center will return to Fort Carson today following a deployment to the Middle East. The soldiers deployed to Iraq in May in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, that’s the Pentagon’s name for the military action again the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The hospital’s mission was to provide the highest level of deployed health care to sick, injured and wounded service members.

A Homecoming Ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Wililam “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on Post. However, times are subject to change.