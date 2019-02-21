Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jussie Smollett posts bail after arrest

Jussie Smollett (NBC)
Jussie Smollett (NBC)

CHICAGO – Actor Jussie Smollett returned to the set of the TV series “Empire” Thursday after posting bail. He surrendered to police earlier in the day for allegedly filing a false police report.

Smollett is accused of orchestrating what he claimed was a homophobic and racist attack in January.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the actor paid two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary. A person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press Thursday Smollett earns more than $100,000 per episode.

Smollett faces one felony count of Disorderly Conduct for filing a false police report. He was released after paying $100,000 bond and is due back in court on March 14.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
