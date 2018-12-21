Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WASHINGTON (AP) – A week ago, President Donald Trump said he’d “proud” to shut down the government if Congress, led by fellow Republicans, didn’t give him the money he wanted for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Now, the government is heading toward a partial shutdown if a spending impasse isn’t settled by midnight. And Trump is saying that if enough Senate Democrats don’t go along with a House-passed plan that includes the border money, then it’ll be a “Democrat Shutdown!”

And Trump is tweeting that the Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, “should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything.”

But as it’s shaping up, the plan is expected to fall short in the Senate.

The White House says Trump won’t travel to Florida on Friday as planned for Christmas if the government is shutting down. The deadline for a deal is at midnight.

More than 800,000 federal workers will be facing furloughs or forced to work without pay. The Department of Veterans Affairs and others agencies will operate as usual.

At issue is in the impasse is money for other departments, including Homeland Security, and for national parks.

Senators already passed their own short-term spending bill with border security money, but that plan provided no money for the wall.

