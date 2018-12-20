Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy to clear for most parts of Southern Colorado before most areas warm up and experience a return of strong wind gusts on Friday. Winds won’t be as strong as Wednesday, but the fire danger will be high. We’ll let you know when any Red Flag Warnings come down, if at all.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 23, High – 61. Partly cloudy with increased wind gusts in the morning and afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low – 16, High – 66. Chilly overnight with a big warm-up through the day.

CANON CITY: Low – 24, High – 65. Partly cloudy with increased wind gusts in the morning and afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 19, High – 52. A seasonal chill overnight with sunny skies and light winds tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 24, High – 53. A seasonal chill overnight with sunny, clear skies tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low – 21, High – 60. Chilly overnight with a big warm-up under clear sunny skies tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 26, High – 60. Partly cloudy overnight developing into windy conditions and warmer conditions tomorrow.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The forecast starts getting much more active tomorrow… but if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas… you might need to keep dreaming. We will see some of the warmest temperatures of the month tomorrow, with Colorado Springs and Pueblo both only a few degrees away from breaking records! The warmth tomorrow unfortunately does comes with fire danger, in fact, a Fire Weather Watch is already in place for most of the interstate through 5 pm Friday.

A small chance for snow exists on Saturday, but our models continue to show disagreement on how close the snow will come to southern Colorado. Right now, the safe bet shows the mountains and areas north of the Palmer Divide seeing snow and only a dusting making it down to northern El Paso county, snow likely under an inch for Woodland Park.

For now, Christmas Eve and day both look bone dry in our long term forecast models, but the day after Christmas could pack some heavy snow! It’s way too early to know if this system will pan out, but we’ll be watching next Wednesday very closely.