Springs Police respond to standoff overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS – A police standoff in Colorado Springs came to a peaceful end early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 3100 Block of Wood Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. CSPD tells News 5 that a man at a home pointed a gun at his wife during a fight. The woman was able to escape the home, but the man barricaded himself inside.

The CSPD SWAT team was later called to the scene when the man reportedly threatened to turn on the gas and blow up the residence.

The man surrendered to police around 3:30 Thursday morning.

Ira Cronin

Ira Cronin

Ira Cronin anchors News5 Today everyday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. with Brie Groves, and produces Your Healthy Family stories.
3:54 am
11:11 pm
