Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case to move forward.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein’s lawyers say the case has been “irreparably tainted” by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors say there’s ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

The case has been clouded by allegations that police acted improperly in the investigation that led to his arrest.

He left the courthouse without commenting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)