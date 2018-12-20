House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives has passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown by midnight Friday.

Lawmakers bowed to President Trump’s demands and added $5 billion to fund a wall on the U.S. – Mexico border.

Last week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Trump there were not enough votes in the House to pass his border wall request.

The measure passed by a vote of 217 – 185, and now heads to the Senate. That body is expected to hold a vote Friday afternoon.

If the bill fails in the Senate, funding will expire for a quarter of the federal government.