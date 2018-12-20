Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

House vote tally on spending bill
A government funding bill that includes $5 billion for a border wall passes in the House

 

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives has passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown by midnight Friday.

Lawmakers bowed to President Trump’s demands and added $5 billion to fund a wall on the U.S. – Mexico border.

Last week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Trump there were not enough votes in the House to pass his border wall request.

The measure passed by a vote of 217 – 185, and now heads to the Senate. That body is expected to hold a vote Friday afternoon.

If the bill fails in the Senate, funding will expire for a quarter of the federal government.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Winter Water Woes

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

8:00 pm
Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

6:55 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate
News

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday
News

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content