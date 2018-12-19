President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON – President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that excuses all nonessential personnel from work next Monday.

A statement from the White House excused all executive departments and agencies of the federal government from work on Christmas Eve. However, the order does allow for the heads of executive departments and agencies to leave certain offices open due to national security, defense or “other public need.”

It’s not unusual for presidents to issue the orders. President Bush and President Obama both signed similar executive orders excusing federal workers on days surrounding the holiday in 2001, 2007, 2012 and in 2014.