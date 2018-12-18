Holiday shipping reminders

It’s the busiest week for holiday shipping, so expect big crowds at the post office! There’s still time to get those gifts in the mail but deadlines are fast approaching.

To get your gifts under the tree by December 24th, if you’re shipping those gifts using UPS or Fed Ex you have until Friday, December 21st. If you’re using the Post Office, Thursday, December 20th is the last day to ship packages via priority mail, but priority mail express gives you until Saturday the 22nd.

Remember, you don’t want to wrap your package in paper that could easily get torn in processing and don’t use twine. It can come off or get caught in machinery. Instead, use a sturdy box. USPS priority packaging is free! You can pick it up at the post office or order it online usps.com.

Make sure your address is legible and correct. If you’re mailing something fragile make sure you have packaging inside that fragile piece and bubble plastic around the outside. Plus add lots of cushioning in the box. It’s also a encouraged to stick another address label inside the box just in case the outside label gets damaged or torn.

Keep in mind, if you’re item is under 2 pounds the Post Office will be your cheapest option. However, if your package is 2 pounds or above UPS or Fed Ex will cost about the same to ship.