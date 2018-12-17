Neighbor: Kelsey Berreth is ‘a very kind-hearted person’

WOODLAND PARK – The missing Woodland Park mother was one of the sweetest people around, according to one of her neighbors.

Kelsey Berreth has been missing since Thanksgiving.

One of her neighbors, who agreed to talk with News 5 upon our agreement in not showing her face or using her name, said she only shared brief conversations with Berreth. Still, she could sense Berreth as a nice person.

“She’s an awesome person. She’s so kind… You can tell she’s a very kind-hearted person,” the neighbor said.

Berreth’s uncle, Ed Stanfill, called her disappearance out of character, also saying she’s comfortable in keeping to herself.

“Typically, she’s fairly quiet. I mean, she’s really reserved,” Stanfill said. “It’s not normal. Kelsey and her mom typically talk quite often. I mean, they were attached at the hip since she was little. I mean, they were best friends.”

Her neighbor also provided some context that could help investigators about what happened Thanksgiving Day, saying they saw another red truck at the house. Berreth owns two cars — a red Chevy pickup and a small sedan — according to Stanfill.

Patrick Frazee, Berreth’s fiance, also owns a red pickup truck.

“I looked up there, and there was both red pickups there Thanksgiving Day. And that was from 12:30 [p.m.] to 1 p.m.,” the neighbor said. “The other two cars were parked with the vehicles facing the apartment, but his was parked sideways behind them.”

The neighbor said they never saw anybody on Thanksgiving Day, but having lived there while Berreth has over the last two years, they said they’ve seen the pickup before. They’ve also seen a man driving the pickup that has come and gone from the home to pick up or drop off a baby.

That information aligns with what Frazee told police through his attorney, saying he picked up their 1-year-old daughter some time that day.

The surveillance video from Safeway includes a 12:05 p.m. timestamp, meaning Frazee could have gone to Berreth’s home shortly after.

A task force of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies concluded a search of Frazee’s property Sunday. Police have not said what they found, if anything, that would help find Berreth.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Woodland Park Police Department will pay up to $25,000 for information that leads to the safe return of Kelsey Berreth. Tips can be called into the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262 or emailed to the dedicated email account at kelsey@city-woodlanpark.org for investigators to follow up. If you have any information related to this case, please call the Woodland Park Police Department.