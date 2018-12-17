Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

 

WOODLAND PARK – Kelsey Berreth’s decision to move to Colorado in 2016 was motivated by love, according to a family member.

Ed Stanfill, Berreth’s uncle, spoke with News 5’s Sam Kraemer Monday, saying she wanted to get closer to then-boyfriend Patrick Frazee. After she moved, Stanfill said she accepted a job at Doss Aviation.

Berreth, who had attended flight school and worked as an instructor in Washington, got to know Frazee some time before moving to Colorado in 2016. Stanfill said he does not know how the couple met, saying, “She’s a pilot. She knows a lot of people.”

Despite working in Pueblo, Stanfill said his niece chose to live in Woodland Park to be closer to Frazee. She did not live with Frazee, he said, because the now-fiancé also lives with his mother.

A handful of law enforcement agencies just completed a search of the property Frazee lives at in Florrisant on Sunday. Authorities have not released any information on what evidence was collected.

Sam Kraemer

Sam Kraemer

Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News 5. Email: skraemer@koaa.com.
More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content