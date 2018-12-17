Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

WOODLAND PARK – Kelsey Berreth’s decision to move to Colorado in 2016 was motivated by love, according to a family member.

Ed Stanfill, Berreth’s uncle, spoke with News 5’s Sam Kraemer Monday, saying she wanted to get closer to then-boyfriend Patrick Frazee. After she moved, Stanfill said she accepted a job at Doss Aviation.

Berreth, who had attended flight school and worked as an instructor in Washington, got to know Frazee some time before moving to Colorado in 2016. Stanfill said he does not know how the couple met, saying, “She’s a pilot. She knows a lot of people.”

Despite working in Pueblo, Stanfill said his niece chose to live in Woodland Park to be closer to Frazee. She did not live with Frazee, he said, because the now-fiancé also lives with his mother.

A handful of law enforcement agencies just completed a search of the property Frazee lives at in Florrisant on Sunday. Authorities have not released any information on what evidence was collected.