US officials: It’s OK to eat some romaine, look for labels

Romaine Lettuce

NEW YORK (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration has narrowed its blanket warning from last week, when it said people shouldn’t eat any romaine because of an E. coli outbreak.

The agency said Monday the romaine linked to the outbreak appears to be from the California’s Central Coast region.

It said romaine from elsewhere should soon be labeled with harvest dates and regions, so people know it’s OK to eat.

The FDA says people shouldn’t eat romaine that doesn’t have the label information. For romaine that doesn’t come in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information by the register.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

