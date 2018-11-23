Camp Fire death toll continues to rise, rain dousing fire

CHICO, Calif (AP)- Authorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp wildfire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 percent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Paradise is about 140 miles north of San Francisco.

Rain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.

Richard Ventura of Orange County’s FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team said Thursday the rainy, windy, cold conditions are making the search process “miserable.”

His team has 27 people involved in the effort.

Ventura says the rain “clumps things together” while making the terrain soggy and harder for workers to see and move.

Ventura says the workers are soaking wet and trying to keep their socks dry to avoid hypothermia.

The Orange County team is one of eight FEMA response teams in California that assists with disaster recovery.