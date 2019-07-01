Update on the latest sports

MLB-ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Astros lead way with 6 All-Stars; Dodgers among clubs with 4

Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and four of their Houston Astros teammates will lead the American League squad at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9.

Major League Baseball unveiled full rosters for the midsummer showcase Sunday, and the Astros top all big league clubs with six players. No other AL club has more than three.

Alex Bregman, George Springer and Michael Brantley will be in the starting lineup for the AL, and Verlander, Cole and Ryan Pressly are on the pitching staff. It will be the first trip to Cleveland for those Astros since Game 3 of last year’s AL Division Series, when Houston won 11-3 to complete a sweep.

The Dodgers, Brewers and Rockies lead the NL with four players each. The Los Angeles contingent includes Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler — plenty of familiar faces for manager Dave Roberts.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks complete London sweep

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees have completed a two-game London sweep in which they outscored the Boston Red Sox, 29-21.

Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh inning as the Yankees rallied past the Red Sox, 12-8. DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) doubled off Marcus Walden leading off the seventh and hit a two-run double against Josh Taylor later in the inning as the Yankees opened an 11-4 lead.

Didi Gregorius (dee-dee-greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters in four decades to hit home runs in the first inning.

Elsewhere in the majors Sunday:

_ The Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners as rookie Yordan Alvarez collected three RBIs in Houston’s 6-1 victory. Alvarez doubled home a pair in the first inning to put the Astros ahead to stay. Gerrit Cole worked seven innings and blanked Seattle following J.P. Crawford’s first-inning homer.

_ Matt Chapman racked up a career-high six RBIs with a three-run homer and a three-run double in the Athletics’ 12-3 thumping of the Angels. Ramon Laureano drove in two runs as Oakland won for the fifth time in six games. Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) went deep twice for Los Angeles.

_ Lucas Giolito picked up his major league-leading 11th victory by allowing one hit over five innings of the White Sox’ 4-3 victory against the Twins. Yoán Moncada belted a two-run homer as he and José Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central leaders. Nelson Cruz homered for the Twins, who had won eight of nine against Chicago.

_ The Rays knocked off the Rangers, 6-2 as Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts. Snell gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing after the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner recorded an 11.94 ERA in five previous June starts. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who won consecutive games for the first time since June 9-10.

_ Shane Bieber was outstanding in the Indians’ 2-0 win at Baltimore, holding the Orioles to three this while striking out 11 over eight innings. The left-hander retired 12 straight at one point and allowed just one runner past first base after the Birds earned back-to-back 13-0 victories against Cleveland. Oscar Mercado hit two doubles and scored twice on singles by Carlos Santana, who has reached base in 24 straight games.

_ Jorge Soler (HOHR’-hay soh-LEHR’) homered and had two RBIs in the Royals’ 7-6 victory against the Blue Jays. Soler reached base three times as the Royals snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in six games north of the border. Whit Merrifield reached base three times and Alex Gordon drove in a pair to back Brad Keller, who worked five innings in his first win since May 22.

_ The Brewers pulled out a 2-1 win over the Pirates on a tiebreaking homer by Eric Thames (thaymz) in the eighth inning. Zach Davies allowed one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings after compiling an 8.10 ERA over his previous four starts. Davies also singled home the tying run in the fourth inning before Thames put Milwaukee back into a first-place tie with the Cubs in the NL Central.

_ Eugenio (ay-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suarez crushed a three-run homer and Anthony DeSclafani pitched six scoreless innings to send the Reds past the Cubs, 8-6. Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel drove in two runs each to help Cincinnati beat Jon Lester for the first time in eight starts. Jason Heyward belted a three-run homer for the Cubs, who have dropped three of four and finished June 14-15, their first losing month since May 2017.

_ The Dodgers earned a four-game split in Denver as Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBIs in a 10-5 rout of the Rockies. Pederson singled home two runs while Los Angeles put together a six-run sixth to take the lead. Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two to help the Dodgers overcome homers by David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon.

_ Todd Frazier’s second RBI of the night was a solo homer that sparked a go-ahead, five-run eighth in the Mets’ 8-5 win over the Braves. Jeff McNeil put New York ahead with a two-run single and scored on Pete Alonso’s two-run double, helping the Mets end a seven-game losing streak. Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. hit a solo homer and Freddie Freeman added a tiebreaking, two-run double before Atlanta saw its lead in the NL East shrink to 5 1/2 games over Philadelphia.

_ The Phillies beat the Marlins for the first time in six tries as Bryce Harper slammed a two-run homer and drove in four to lead a 13-6 pounding of Florida. Jake Arrieta allowed four runs in six innings but contributed a two-run single. Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez each had three of the Phillies’ 17 hits and scored twice, while Brad Miller chipped in a home run and an RBI single.

_ Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) homered for the second straight game as the Nationals topped the Tigers, 2-1. Scherzer returned to Comerica Park for the first time since leaving as a free agent after the 2014 season and stuck out double-digit batters for the fourth straight outing. He’s 6-0 over his last eight starts, allowing only six earned runs with 83 strikeouts in 57 innings.

_ The Cardinals beat the Padres, 5-3 on Matt Wieters’ two-run homer in the 11th inning. St. Louis trailed 3-0 and was in danger of its sixth straight loss before Yairo Muñoz delivered a two-run double in the sixth to spark the comeback. Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the fourth, giving the Padres three players with at least 20.

_ Kevin Pillar was 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs as the Giants clobbered the Diamondbacks, 10-4. Winning pitcher Madison Bumgarner limited Arizona to a run and four hits while striking out nine over seven innings. Buster Posey had three hits including a double to help San Francisco gain a four-game split.

MLB NEWS

Blue Jays’ Guerrero to be youngest HR Derby participant ever

UNDATED (AP) _ Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become the youngest participant in Home Run Derby history when he swings for the $1 million prize in Cleveland on July 8. The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, will be 20 years, 114 days old for the derby.

Major League Baseball has confirmed that Guerrero has joined a field that includes Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch), Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Pirates slugger Josh Bell and Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The final three participants will be announced Wednesday.

In other baseball news:

_ Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting that wounded baseball slugger David Ortiz, who was sitting near the intended victim. National Police say the alleged mastermind of the attack hired people to arrange the killing of Sixto David Fernández, his cousin.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

NBA free agency starts

UNDATED (AP) _ Kevin Durant is on the move, Khris Middleton is staying put and Damian Lillard is going nowhere after the NBA free agent frenzy began on Sunday.

Durant says on Instagram that he has worked out a max deal of four years and about $164 million with the Nets. The All-Star forward could have gotten five years and $221 million from the Warriors if he stayed with them.

Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million to remain with the Bucks. Bucks general manager Jon Horst confirmed an agreement has been reached with Middleton.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Lillard and the Trail Blazers have agreed on a four-year Supermax extension that will be worth nearly $200 million. The Blazers will pay Lillard $29.8 million next season and $31.6 million in 2020-21, according to the source.

No deals can be signed until July 6 because of the league’s annual moratorium.

In other free-agent contract news:

_ DeAndre Jordan will get a chance to play with Durant after accepting a package from Brooklyn. Agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed that Jordan was changing New York teams after ESPN reported he would get a $40 million, four-year deal.

_ Milwaukee says it is keeping center Brook Lopez after working out a deal that ESPN says is worth $52 million over four years. Lopez averaged 12.5 points in his first year with the Bucks last season, setting a league mark for seven-footers with 187 3-pointers.

_ A person familiar with the negotiations says Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers. Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers last season.

_ A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.

_ Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

_ A person with knowledge of the situation says Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-muhs val-ehn-CHOO’-nuhs) has agreed to a three-year, $45 million package to remain with the Grizzlies.

_ A person aware of the situations says Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vihch) is signing a four-year, $73.1 million deal with the Jazz.

_ A person with knowledge of the situation says Ricky Rubio is going to the Suns on a three-year, $51 million pact.

_ A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Bucks to the Pacers and will wind up signing a four-year, $85 million contract. Brogdon will be traded to Indiana for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Harrison Barnes has told the Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85 million.

_ A person with knowledge of the situation says the Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals. Vucevic will earn $100 million and Ross is guaranteed $54 million.

_ A person familiar with the situation says the 76ers have agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million contract with $97 million guaranteed.

_ Two people with knowledge of the details say the Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle.

NASCAR-CHICAGOLAND

Bowman gets first Cup win

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Alex Bowman has raced to his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, leading a Hendrick Motorsports performance that saw the team place four drivers among the top 11.

The 26-year-old Bowman had just six top-five finishes in 133 starts on NASCAR’s top series before his banner day on the bumpy 1.5 mile oval. He had one of the fastest cars during practice, and a rain delay of nearly three hours did nothing to slow him down.

Kyle Larson put together another memorable run a year after he lost an epic last-lap duel with Kyle Busch on the same track. Larson passed Bowman with about seven laps left, but Bowman quickly regained the lead and smartly navigated his way to the finish.

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski.

PGA-ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Lashley leads wire-to-wire in Detroit for 1st PGA Tour win

DETROIT (AP) _ Nate Lashley has managed to pull off a wire-to-wire win at the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic only after getting into the field as an alternate Wednesday.

Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 for a 25-under total and a six-stroke victory over Monday qualifier Doc Redman. The 353rd ranked player in the world picked up his first victory despite failing to originally qualify for the tournament.

The 36-year-old Lashley’s parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour’s minor leagues.

Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach each closed with 68s to finish in a third-place tie at 18 under.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-US SENIOR OPEN

Stricker completes record-setting performance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ Steve Stricker’s U.S. Senior Open debut was one for the record book.

He closed with a 1-under 69 for a six-stroke victory over Jerry Kelly and David Toms. Stricker set the 72-hole tournament record with a 19-under 261, three better than the previous mark set by Kenny Perry at Salem Country Club two years ago.

The 52-year-old Stricker won a PGA Tour Champions major for the second time this year. He won the Regions Tradition in May.

LPGA-WALMART

Park wins in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) _ Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

The 25-year-old Park closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 18-under 195 at Pinnacle Country Club. She tapped in a putt not much more than a foot on the 18th to beat Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park by a stroke.

It was Park’s second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall. She is projected to move from second to first in the world ranking Monday.

NHL MOVES

Hurricanes acquire Reimer in swap of goalies with Panthers

UNDATED (AP) _ NHL teams were able to make some moves on the eve of the free-agent signing period.

The Panthers have shipped James Reimer to the Hurricanes for Scott Darling, who was immediately placed on waivers with the intention to buy out the last two years of his contract. The move appears to put Florida in play to ink free-agent netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Blackhawks reacquired pesky forward Andrew Shaw and a draft pick from the Canadiens for a second- and seventh-round pick in next year’s draft and a third-rounder in 2021. Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera, Flyers blueliner David Schlemko, Canucks center Ryan Spooner and Stars forward Valeri Nichushkin (nih-KOOSH’-kihn) were placed on waivers.

F1-AUSTRIAN GP

Verstappen wins Austrian GP to end Mercedes’ unbeaten streak

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) _ Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for a second straight year as Red Bull ended Mercedes’ unbeaten streak this season.

The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack from eighth place, and overtook leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two laps to go.