Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Williams scores 19, Sparks beat Sky 94-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 19 points and the Los Angeles Sparks routed the Chicago Sky 94-69 on Sunday.

Los Angeles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to lead 67-42 on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt’s 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the period. Chicago closed the deficit to 80-65, but the Sparks closed the game with a 14-4 spurt to match their largest lead of the game.

Los Angeles took the lead for good at 24-21 on the last basket of the first quarter and pulled away with an 8-0 run to start the second.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Candace Parker scored 12 and Sydney Wiese 11. The Sparks shot 49% from the field to win back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Diamond DeShields led the Sky (6-6) with 23 points. Kahleah Copper scored 12 points and Allie Quigley added 10.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

4:06 pm
Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

3:14 pm
Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:20 am
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support
Sports

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Scroll to top
Skip to content