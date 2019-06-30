Update on the latest sports

MLB-ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Pitchers and reserves for All-Star Game to be announced

UNDATED (AP) _ Pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland will be announced Sunday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Houston ace Justin Verlander and Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (hee-YUHN’-jihn YOO) are considered locks to make it, but there are usually a few players who get snubbed.

Among the questions: Will Indians fan favorite Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) get an American League roster spot with the game in his home ballpark? And who will represent last-place Miami on the National League squad?

The elected starters at each position were revealed Thursday.

MLB-YELICH-HR DERBY

Christian Yelich to participate in All-Star Home Run Derby

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The reigning National League MVP plans to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Cleveland.

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) says he has accepted an invitation from Major League Baseball to compete in the power-hitting contest on July 8.

Yelich was elected by fans earlier in the week to start in the National League outfield during the July 9 showcase. He says he grew up watching the Home Run Derby on TV.

Yelich leads the majors with 29 homers.

MLB-CARDINALS-OZUNA INJURED

Cards place Ozuna on injured list, recall O’Neill, Thomas

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) on the injured list with a fractured finger on his right hand.

Ozuna was injured Friday night when he dived back into the bag as he was being picked off.

Manager Mike Schildt said Ozuna would travel back to St. Louis on Sunday. Schildt said the team believes surgery won’t be required.

Ozuna was hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

The Cardinals also placed right-hander John Brebbia on the paternity list and recalled outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

It begins: NBA free agency finally starts Sunday

UNDATED (AP) _ NBA free agency is about to begin.

NBA teams will start opening their checkbooks Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern time. That’s when the negotiating window opens for one of the most hotly anticipated free-agent periods. More than 200 players — including two dozen with at least one All-Star appearance — are ligible to change teams in the coming weeks.

Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOOCH’-uh-vihch), Al Horford and Khris Middleton are among the top players who will be deciding whether to change addresses or not.

Boston apparently knows it will be losing Kyrie Irving, because a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that fellow All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has informed the Charlotte Hornets that he’s leaving them for the Celtics. Irving’s focus is believed to be on joining the Brooklyn Nets.

No deals can be signed until July 6 because of the league’s annual moratorium, though players and teams can enter into agreements starting Sunday.

NBA-KNICKS MOVE

Knicks waive veteran forward Lance Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived veteran forward Lance Thomas.

The Knicks made the move Saturday, saving themselves $1 million of Thomas’ salary for next season that would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster after Sunday.

His entire $7.6 million salary for 2019-20 was non-guaranteed before then.

Thomas joined the Knicks during the 2014-15 season but played sparingly last season as the team focused on youth. The forward averaged 4.5 points in 46 games, including 17 starts.

NASCAR-CHICAGOLAND

Thunderstorms in forecast for NASCAR Cup Series race

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Weather is a concern for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway. There are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday afternoon at the Joliet, Illinois, racetrack.

Austin Dillon starts from the pole for the third time this season and sixth of his career. The Richard Childress Racing driver is seeking his first win since last year’s Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, also is on the front row. Daniel Hemric, one of Dillon’s teammates at RCR, qualified third, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

Last year’s Cup race at Chicagoland was one of the series’ best finishes of the season, with Kyle Busch winning a late duel with Kyle Larson.

F1-AUSTRIAN GP

Verstappen wins Austrian GP to end Mercedes’ unbeaten streak

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix for a second straight year as Red Bull ended Mercedes’ unbeaten streak this season.

The Dutchman recovered from a poor start to work his way up to the front of the pack from eighth place, and overtook leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two laps to go.

However, stewards were investigating Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc as both cars touched.

Starting from the pole position for the second time in his career, Leclerc led the race almost throughout but just missed his first career win.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who started fourth after a grid penalty and lost time to replace the front wing of his Mercedes after 33 laps and finished fifth.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-US

Ellis says not ‘arrogance’ scoping out World Cup final hotel

LYON, France (AP) — The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women’s World Cup final, even while it’s occupied by semifinal opponent England.

The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.

American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn’t “arrogance” but “that’s planning and preparation for our staff.”