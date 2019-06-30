Update on the latest in sports:

MLB SCHEDULE

Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut

LONDON (AP) _ Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.

Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.

Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits before leaving with an injury.

In other Big League action:

— Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-2. McKay (1-0), a two-way prospect taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, didn’t allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The left-hander allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings. Avisail Garcia homered for the Rays, who won for the fourth time in 12 games.

— Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot to center off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career. Cruz also doubled and singled.

_ Yuli Gurriel doubled in the 10th inning for his second straight last at-bat game winner, lifting the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. Houston’s bullpen helped the Astros to the win in a game in which Justin Verlander had an uncharacteristically short outing. Collin McHugh struck out the side in the eighth and Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth. Chris Devenski allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th.

_ Brandon Woodruff cruised to his 10th win of the season, Eric Thames homered and tripled, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. Woodruff (10-2) allowed one earned run and six hits with six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, helping the Brewers improve to 4-5 on their current 10-game homestand.

_ Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Charlie Blackmon homered to lead the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Gray allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings to give Colorado’s tired bullpen some rest.

_ Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Núñez had two of Baltimore’s four home runs and the Orioles clinched their first series win since April with a 13-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Anthony Santander etched his way into Camden Yards’ history when he hit the 100th home run, and 45th by an Oriole, to land on Eutaw Street since the stadium opened on April 6, 1992.

_ Rick Markakis and Austin Riley hit consecutive solo homers to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth inning, and the Braves spoiled the New York Mets’ feel-good day by rallying for a 5-4 win. Braves closer Luke Jackson stranded runners at second and third in the ninth for his 13th save. The 1969 World Series champion Mets were honored on the field before the game, and then former independent ball pitcher Chris Mazza found himself in line for the victory after a sharp major league debut.

_ All-Star shortstop Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season, and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The NL Central leaders are 14-14 in June.

_ Danny Jansen hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 after starter Marcus Stroman exited early with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder.

_ Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals. Joe Jimenez struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth, and Shane Greene worked the ninth and earned his 22nd save in 23 chances.

_ Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs to help the Miami Marlins rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Philadelphia Phillies for the fifth consecutive time, 9-6. The Marlins fell behind 6-1 before starting their comeback when Walker snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

— Brett Anderson pitched 7 2/3 dominant innings of two-hit ball, and Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the Oakland Athletics’ 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. The veteran left-hander didn’t allow an Angels runner to reach second base until Luis Rengifo’s eighth-inning double chased him on his 100th pitch. Marcus Semien and Josh Phegley drove in runs for the A’s, who have won four of five and 12 of 17 overall.

— Zack Greinke pitched seven shutout innings, Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the seventh and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3. Greinke (9-3) struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in another dominant outing. The right-hander allowed only one runner past first base and got the Giants to hit into a pair of double plays while extending his scoreless streak on the road to 22 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits.

— Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Franmil Reyes also connected twice to carry dominant rookie Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres to a 12-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. San Diego rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. also homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle. The Padres have 16 homers during their four-game winning streak. The Cardinals lost their fifth straight and were held to five hits by Paddack and two relievers.

MLB-NEWS

Cubs put Hamels on injured list, designate Gonzalez

UNDATED (AP) _ The Cubs put left-hander Cole Hamels on the injured list Saturday, a day after he left a game with discomfort in his left side, and designated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Hamels came out after one inning of a 6-3 loss to the Reds in the series opener Friday. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Chicago called up relievers Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa to stabilize the bullpen. Manager Joe Maddon had to use four relievers after Hamels left the game.

In other MLB news:

_ Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball. The team on Saturday didn’t say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. Manager Alex Cora says the 28-year-old left-hander will be “fine.” Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game in London.

_ The Detroit Tigers announced they are signing former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session at Comerica Park. The veteran right-hander pitched in 12 games this season with the Washington Nationals, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the entire 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals.

_ Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe. MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019, and its labor contract with the players’ union called for a 2020 opener in Asia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Saturday this “probably wasn’t the right time to try to do it” because of all of the international planning this year. In addition to Tokyo and London, MLB had two series at Monterrey, Mexico.

_ San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants said Saturday that Baer attended a “regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization.” Baer was not paid during his suspension in which Commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team.

NBA NEWS

AP Source: Walker tells Hornets he’s joining Celtics

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets that he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics.

Walker could agree to terms with the Celtics on Sunday, when teams and players are permitted to formally start speaking about deals. Walker cannot sign his new contract until the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends on July 6.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte, is a three-time All-Star and averaged a career-best 25.6 points this past season.

In other NBA news:

_ Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah’s Witness. The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He tells ESPN in a letter that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith.

NHL-NEWS

AP source: Stars place Nichushkin on waivers for buyout

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Dallas Stars have placed former first-round draft pick Valeri Nichushkin (val-EHR’-ee nih-CHOOSH’-kihn) on waivers to buy out the final year of his contract.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Stars did not announce the move made Saturday, two days before the start of the NHL’s free agency period.

The 24-year-old Nichushkin is from Russia and was selected by Dallas with the 10th pick in the 2013 draft. The forward had no goals and 10 assists in 57 regular-season games last year and appeared in just one playoff game.

In other NHL news:

_ The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded high-scoring winger Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk. Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph will also go to Pittsburgh. The Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

_ The Vancouver Canucks announced they placed center Ryan Spooner on waivers to buy out the final year of his two-year, $8 million contact. The seventh-year player had three goals and nine points in 52 games with the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers last season.

_ The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. Hakstol spent 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers bench. He was fired in December after Philadelphia got off to a slow start. The Maple Leafs also signed goalie Michael Hutchinson and defenseman Martin Marincin to one-year contract extensions.

PGA-ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Nate Lashley opens 6-shot lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193.

The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. He tied for eighth in February in the Puerto Rico Open — played opposite the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship — for his only top-10 finish on the tour.

Lashley, the first- and second-round leader, started Saturday with a one-shot lead and pulled away with the low round of the day.

J.T. Poston (66) was second. Cameron Tringale (65) was another stroke back.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Sweden ousts Germany at the Women’s World Cup

RENNES, France (AP) _ Sweden has surprised second-ranked Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Ninth-ranked Sweden will face the Netherlands in a semifinal match on Wednesday. The Dutch defeated Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday.

The United States plays England in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The final is July 7.

WIMBLEDON-SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena feeling better

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Serena Williams says she’s feeling better as Wimbledon is about to get started.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, says the seven-time Wimbledon champion doesn’t have pain anymore in a left knee that was at least partly responsible for Williams playing only 12 matches so far this season and not getting a chance to prepare properly for tournaments.

It’s hard to know what Williams will be able to do at the All England Club. The draw put her in a quarter of the bracket with defending champion Angelique Kerber, two other past champions a No. 1 and some top-notch grass-court players.