Thunderstorms in forecast for NASCAR Cup Series race

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Weather is a concern for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

There are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday afternoon at the suburban racetrack.

Austin Dillon starts from the pole for the third time this season and sixth of his career. The Richard Childress Racing driver is seeking his first win since last year’s Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, also is on the front row. Daniel Hemric, one of Dillon’s teammates at RCR, qualified third, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

Last year’s Cup race at Chicagoland was one of the series’ best finishes of the season, with Kyle Busch winning a late duel with Kyle Larson.

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:20 am
Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

10:29 pm
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

10:26 pm
