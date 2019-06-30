Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sung Hyun Park birdies 18th for LPGA Tour win in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.

The 25-year-old Park is projected to move from second to first in the world ranking Monday. She will take the top spot from friend Jin Young Ko, the fellow South African player who poured water over Park’s head on the 18th green.

Park closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 18-under 195 at Pinnacle Country Club. She tapped in a putt not much more than a foot on the 18th to beat Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park by a stroke.

Kang, Kim and Inbee Park each shot 65.

Associated Press

