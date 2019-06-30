Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain beats Germany 2-1 to win Under-21 Euros

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Spain beat Germany 2-1 to match Italy with a record fifth title at the Under-21 European Championship on Sunday.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring with a long-range strike early on, then Dani Olmo doubled the advantage in the 69th from close range after goalkeeper Alex Nubel could not handle a shot from Ruiz.

Nadiem Amiri pulled one back for Germany two minutes from time with a long, deflected shot.

Spain avenged defeat to Germany in the 2017 final.

Ruiz, a midfielder with Napoli, was named player of the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

3:14 pm
Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:20 am
Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

10:29 pm
Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support
Sports

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory
Sports

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

Scroll to top
Skip to content