Recovering from mumps, Richarlison hopes to face Argentina

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Richarlison says he has recovered from mumps and wants to play Tuesday in the Copa América semifinal between Brazil and Argentina in Belo Horizonte.

The striker said he will join Brazil’s squad later on Sunday ahead of the clash at the Mineirão Stadium.

Richarlison stayed in isolation in the southern city of Porto Alegre since he was diagnosed with mumps on Thursday.

“Everyone I asked about it said they had fevers, sickness, stopped to recover for two weeks. I didn’t have anything, just a lump,” the Brazilian player told Globo Esporte website.

The 22-year-old was in coach Tite’s starting XI in the team’s opening 3-0 win against Bolivia, but lost his place to Everton in Brazil’s 5-0 victory against Peru.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

