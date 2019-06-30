Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Many NBA free agency decisions set to start arriving

NBA teams can start striking deals with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, with the expectation that more than $1 billion in deals should be agreed to by the end of the evening.

None of them can be signed until July 6, when the league’s summer moratorium ends.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic and Kemba Walker are among the players whose decisions are likely to be hammered out Sunday night. Kawhi Leonard’s decision, certainly the most important one for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, is not expected to come in the early flurry of announcements.

There are more than 200 free agents on the market this summer.

