Fernandez scores, sends Timbers past FC Dallas 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Newcomer Brian Fernandez scored in a league-record fifth consecutive game, helping the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday night.

Fernandez becomes the first player in MLS history to score in each of his first five regular-season games.

Fernandez’s goal in the 42nd minute was a first-time left-footed strike off a cross from the right side by Sebatstian Blanco. The shot deflected slightly off of Dallas defender Matt Hedges.

It was Fernandez’s sixth goal in five MLS regular-season appearances, and Portland’s second shutout of the season. The Timbers’ first shutout came eight days earlier in a 4-0 home win over Houston.

Fernandez, a designated player who signed the biggest contract in club history in early May, previously tied the MLS record by scoring in his first four matches. He was tied with Alex Pineda Chacon, Carlos Ruiz and Charlie Davies.

Portland had six shots on goal leading up to Fernandez’s strike, while Dallas has two, including a deflected strike by Diego Valeri off a layup pass by Fernandez in the 29th minute. Cristhian Paredes intercepted a pass out of the Dallas back line and missed an open shot wide right in the 38th minute.

The Timbers had 17 shots on goal. Dallas had 11 of its 13 shots in the second half.

After Fernandez scored, FC Dallas created multiple goal scoring opportunities, highlighted by a chance by Jesus Ferreira in front of goal that was hit wide left in the 76th minute. In the 81st, Michael Barrios got the ball at the end of a counter attack, but his shot was deflected out of bounds. Defender Ryan Hollingstead volleyed a chance at goal over the crossbar in stoppage time.

Portland (6-8-2) played just its third home match of the season since opening its newly renovated stadium on June 1. The club played its first 12 games on the road, and is 2-1 at home.

FC Dallas (7-7-5) brought a four-game unbeaten streak into Sunday’s match, and was coming off a 2-2 tie against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. FC Dallas is 0-6 on the season when it concedes a goal first. It’s the club’s first loss since May 25 at Vancouver.

Associated Press

