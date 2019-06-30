Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ellis says not ‘arrogance’ scoping out World Cup final hotel

LYON, France (AP) — The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women’s World Cup final, even while it’s occupied by semifinal opponent England.

The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.

American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn’t “arrogance” but “that’s planning and preparation for our staff.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:20 am
Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

10:29 pm
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

10:26 pm
Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory
Sports

Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

Scroll to top
Skip to content