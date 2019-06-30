Ellis says not ‘arrogance’ scoping out World Cup final hotel

LYON, France (AP) — The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women’s World Cup final, even while it’s occupied by semifinal opponent England.

The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.

American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn’t “arrogance” but “that’s planning and preparation for our staff.”

