Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colombia player’s wife cites death threats after Copa exit

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — The wife of the Colombia defender who missed a penalty kick that led to the team’s elimination in the Copa América says he and his family have received death threats.

Daniela Mejía, wife of William Tesillo, says some of the threats alluded to former Colombian defender Andrés Escobar, who was murdered days after he scored an own-goal in the 1994 World Cup.

Tesillo missed Colombia’s fifth penalty in the team’s 5-4 loss in a shootout against Chile in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

The 26-year-old defender from Mexican club León had earned the support from his teammates but was heavily criticized by most Colombian fans.

Mejía said on her Instagram post she “could spend all morning publishing the threats” against her husband and her family. She called the threats “a shame.”

The threats were denounced to local authorities, who said they were working to try to identify those behind them.

The Colombian squad traveled back home from Brazil on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

4:06 pm
Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

3:14 pm
Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:20 am
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support
Sports

Teen ump caught in parents’ brawl gets major league support

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Scroll to top
Skip to content