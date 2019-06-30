Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Canadiens free up more cap space: trade Deslauriers to Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired checking-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal got a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and freed up $950,000 under the salary cap in completing their second trade Sunday. The Canadiens earlier traded center Andrew Shaw to Chicago .

The trades freed up $4.85 million in cap space for Montreal a day before the NHL’s free-agency signing period opens.

Deslauriers is a hard-hitting left wing, who combined for 12 goals and 19 points in 106 games over two seasons with Montreal. Overall, the 28-year-old has 24 goals and 49 points in 317 career games. He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

