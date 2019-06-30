Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Braves reliever Swarzak on IL with shoulder inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, a significant blow to the bullpen for the NL East leaders.

The team hopes Swarzak will be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break on July 12.

The move was made Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Right-hander Chad Sobotka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before Atlanta’s series finale against the Mets.

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Swarzak mentioned some discomfort when he came off the mound Friday night after escaping a bases-loaded jam to preserve a one-run lead in the seventh inning of a 6-2 victory over New York.

Swarzak has provided a major boost to the Braves since arriving from Seattle in a May 20 trade. He has allowed only one run in 17 1/3 innings and thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 13 appearances. His success earned him a late-inning role in high-leverage situations.

