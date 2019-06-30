Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blue Jays’ Guerrero to be youngest HR Derby participant ever

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become the youngest participant in Home Run Derby history when he swings for the $1 million prize in Cleveland on July 8.

Major League Baseball confirmed Sunday that Guerrero will participate, joining a field that includes Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell and Cleveland’s Carlos Santana. The final three participants will be announced Wednesday.

Guerrero, son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, will be 20 years, 114 days old for the derby, 116 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. for the 1990 showcase. The younger Guerrero was there when his father won the event in San Francisco in 2007.

Bryce Harper is the only other 20-year-old to participate in the derby.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

