Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox and Yankees take their rivalry to London

UNDATED (AP) _ Major League Baseball plays its first game in Europe Saturday when the Yankees and the Red Sox open a two-game series in London.

Boston’s Rick Porcello throws the first pitch when the rivals meet at Olympic Stadium. Masahiro Tanaka starts for the Yankees.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ Brendan McKay will make his major league debut on the mound for Tampa Bay. The two-way prospect was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Triple-A Durham, where he also spent time as the DH. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the left-hander will also pitch against the Yankees on July 5, and that discussions are on-going about how many at-bats the 2017 first-round pick will get while he’s with the big club. He’ll face Rangers right-hander Adrian Sampson in his first start.

_ The Mets will commemorate the 50th anniversary of their 1969 World Series championship this afternoon in a pregame ceremony at Citi Field. About 15 members of that team are expected back as New York hosts the Atlanta Braves. It’s part of a weekend celebration that includes a reenactment of the `69 World Series parade, complete with classic cars.

MLB-NEWS

Boston’s Brian Johnson out with non-baseball medical matter

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball.

The team on Saturday did not say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. The 28-year-old left-hander is expected to pitch again this season. The move to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday.

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances.

Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s series opener against the New York Yankees in London.

Both teams are allowed to have 26 players active. Boston added first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis and the Yankees added infielder Thairo Estrada.

In other baseball news:

— Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder injured the middle finger on his right hand when he dived back into first base while being picked off Friday night against the San Diego Padres. Ozuna is hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

— The Cubs are evaluating left-hander Cole Hamels after he left Friday night’s game in Cincinnati with discomfort in his left side. Hamels worked one inning and walked off after a warm-up pitch prior to the second. Hamels went seven innings in each of his previous five starts. Chicago is already missing right-hander Kyle Hendricks, on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He may return next week.

ATP-EASTBOURNE

Pliskova beats Wimbledon champ Kerber in Eastbourne final

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) has beaten Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne final just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

The No. 3-ranked Pliskova took the first set in just 31 minutes with three service breaks Saturday, and held on to an early break in the second to win the title.

Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, and dropped just 19 games across five matches. She’s never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Kerber hasn’t won a tournament since beating Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final.

Pliskova previously won Eastbourne in 2017, a year after losing the final. Kerber has lost all three finals she has played at the Wimbledon tuneup.

F1-AUSTRIAN GP

Leclerc leads Hamilton, Verstappen to take Austrian GP pole

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has taken the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, his second career pole. Leclerc edged Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and last year’s winner Max Verstappen in a Red Bull in qualifying Saturday. Leclerc set a track record of 1 minute, 3:003 seconds. He was 0.259 faster than Hamilton, with Verstappen 0.436 behind.

It’s Ferrari’s first pole in an Austrian GP since Michael Schumacher got it in 2003, but it was a bittersweet success as Sebastian Vettel had to skip the final qualifying round with an engine problem and will start in 10th.