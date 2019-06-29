Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-RANGERS-RAYS

Lynn goes 8 strong inning, Rangers beat Rays 5-0

UNDATED. (AP) — Lance Lynn struck out 10 over eight innings of three-hit ball, and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Friday night for their season-best sixth-consecutive win.

Lynn, who has 10 wins and 4 losses, allowed just one runner to reach third base. The right-hander held Tampa Bay without a hit from two outs in the second until Willy Adames opened the eighth with a double.

Jose Leclerc completed a three-hitter for the Rangers, who moved into a tie for the first AL wild card with the Rays at 46-36.

Tampa Bay was coming off a 3-7 road trip.

In other action

_ Kevin Newman homered and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied with two late runs to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. The Pirates tied it in the eighth when Bryan Reynolds led off with a walk off reliever Junior Guerra and later scored on a fielder’s choice. In the ninth, Elias Diaz drew a one-out walk off Jeremy Jeffress and moved to third on Jose Osuna’s.

_Anibal Sanchez beat his old team for his third win in four starts, Juan Soto hit his 14th home run of the season and the Washington Nationals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. Sanchez (4-6), who went 46-49 for the Tigers from 2012-17, was facing his former team for the first time.

_Yuli Gurriel hit a game-ending home run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1. Gurriel hit a 2-2 pitch from Matt Festa off the facade in left field for his eighth homer. Houston’s Josh Reddick hit a solo home run to right in the eighth inning to tie it at 1. That snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings for the Astros.

_ Streaking rookie Mike Soroka outpitched Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and the Atlanta Braves got a two-run homer from fellow youngster Austin Riley in a 6-2 victory Friday night over the plummeting New York Mets. Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run for the Mets, who lost their sixth straight and fell a season-worst nine games under .500

_ Cole Hamels left after only one inning because of discomfort in his side _ another setback to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation _ and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory. The Cubs already were missing Kyle Hendricks, sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder.

_ Brian Anderson drove in three runs with a double and his 11th homer, and the Miami Marlins snapped the Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory. Last-place Miami beat Philadelphia for the fourth time in a row, including a three-game sweep last weekend. Elieser Hernandez, making his fourth start of the season, allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win in 10 career starts.

_ Eric Sogard hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice for his second straight multi-homer game and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Kansas City. Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer. The Royals have lost five of seven.

_ The Baltimore Orioles took the luster off Mike Clevinger’s return from the injured list, scoring seven early runs off the right-hander in a 13-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians. Chance Sisco homered and had a career-high five RBIs for the Orioles, who built an 8-0 lead in the second inning and cruised to only their second win in 15 games.

— Pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and David Dahl each homered in an eight-run fifth inning, Nolan Arenado had four hits including a home run and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 13-9, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Dodgers. The Rockies withstood a three-run homer by Max Muncy and a two-run drive by Alex Verdugo to record their first win over the Dodgers since last Sept. 8.

— Ross Detwiler pitched five effective innings for his first win in nearly three years and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota 6-4 to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Twins. James McCann and Eloy Jiménez each hit long, two-run homers, and Jon Jay and José Abreu added RBI singles during a two-run fifth that put Chicago ahead for good. The White Sox have won two straight after losing seven of nine.

— Matt Olson hit two home runs, Mike Fiers remained unbeaten in his last 10 starts and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Friday night. It is Olson’s first multihomer game this season and the fifth of his career. He had Oakland’s first hit with a two-run shot to right-center in the first inning off Noe Ramirez (3-1) and added a three-run blast to right in the third.

— Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 for their third straight win. The Padres have hit 11 homers in their last three games. They hit nine in a two-game sweep at Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Slumping Buster Posey had a pair of RBI hits and Alex Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Posey came into the game hitless in 15 straight at-bats and with only 18 RBIs on the entire season.

MLB NEWS

Rays’ 2-way prospect McKay to make big league debut

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have added two-way prospect Brendan McKay to the taxi squad in preparation for his major league debut in a pitching start Saturday against Texas.

McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Triple-A Durham. He also was a designated hitter.

McKay gives Tampa Bay the option of using four starting pitchers and an opener through a rotation turn. The Rays reinstated closer José Alvarado from the restricted list and recalled right-hander Casey Sadler from Triple-A Durham to help a taxed bullpen. Alvarado left the team June 2 to tend to a family issue.

Tampa Bay optioned left-hander Jalen Beeks and infielder Mike Brosseau to Durham. Minor league catcher Nick Ciuffo was designated for assignment.

In other MLB news:

_Scooter Gennett has rejoined the Cincinnati Reds after missing all season with a severe groin injury suffered during a spring training game. Gennett is in the lineup at second base for the opening game of a series against the Cubs.

_ Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera is back in the starting lineup against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension for hitting an umpire with equipment. Cabrera missed a series at Detroit after Major League Baseball reduced his suspension from four games.

_ Baseball’s players’ association says the Tampa Bay Rays would need permission from the union to play games in Montreal. Union head Tony Clark said Friday much work remains “before that consideration becomes closer to a reality.” Clark says requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a “significant burden.” Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal.

_ Left-hander Cole Hamels left after only one inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, the latest blow to a Chicago Cubs rotation already missing Kyle Hendricks. Hamels struggled with his control, throwing 22 pitches. He gave up two singles, a walk and a run in the inning. There was no immediate word about his condition.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-DAVID ORTIZ

Dominican police arrest ‘mastermind’ in David Ortiz shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police said Friday that Víctor Hugo Gómez was detained in the Caribbean country.

Authorities had said last week that they believed Gómez was living in the U.S.

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernández during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.

Ortiz was flown to Boston and remains hospitalized there after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

NBA NEWS

NBA tells teams that coaches’ challenges are coming

UNDATED (AP) _ The NBA told teams on Friday that coaches may challenge one call per game next season, provided the measure gets expected approval from the board of governors.

According to the memo, coaches will be allowed to challenge a called foul, an out-of-bounds violation, goaltending violation or basket interference violation.

A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Its contents were first reported by ESPN.

The NBA already has a call-challenge program in place in the G League and tinkered with it at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last year. It will be part of all three summer leagues this year in Sacramento, California; Salt Lake City; and Las Vegas.

The move must be ratified by the board of governors next month and will be considered a one-year pilot program.

In other NBA news:

_ A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets have extended a qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell, making the point guard a restricted free agent. The decision Friday allows the Nets to match any offer Russell receives from another team.

_ Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts have received multiyear contract extensions. Golden State reached its fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 to miss out on a three-peat after winning championships in 2017 and ’18.

_ Giannis (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) says he will play for Greece at this year’s basketball World Cup in China. The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP says he hasn’t talked to the coach about which position he’ll be playing,.” Antetokounmpo has a home in Athens, where he first played basketball.

_ A person familiar with the situation says that Kara Lawson has been hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly announced the hire.

SOCCER-WWCUP-US-FRANCE

Rapinoe has 2 goals and US knocks France out 2-1

PARIS (AP) _ Megan Rapinoe went from controversy to triumph, scoring twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

France was vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies, but the home-field advantage and the flag-waving crowd that belted out La Marseillaise didn’t faze the ever-confident U.S. team.

Rapinoe, who was called out on social media by President Donald Trump after video surfaced of her saying she wouldn’t visit the White House if the United States won in France, now leads the top-ranked Americans to Lyon to face No. 3 England on Tuesday in the semifinals.

NHL NEWS

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Andre Burakovsky in a deal with the Washington Capitals. In exchange, the Capitals pick up minor-league forward Scott Kosmachuk, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-round selection the Avalanche previously picked up from Arizona.

The 24-year-old Burakovsky played in 76 games for Washington in 2018-19 and had 12 goals. He also helped the Capitals win a Stanley Cup title in ’17-18., Burakovsky has 62 goals and 83 assists in 328 career NHL games.

In other NHL news:

_ Toronto has extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, shoring up a second- and third-line that helped the Maple Leafs net a triple-digit point total for consecutive seasons. Kapanen signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension, while Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million deal.

_ The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract. It’s a two-way deal for the 2019-2020 season, paying Nedeljkovic $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee. It is a one-way deal for the 2020-21 season worth $750,000.

_A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights for a pair of draft picks. The Golden Knights acquired a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

NFL-RAMS-NEARY SUSPENDED

Rams’ Aaron Neary suspended 4 games; substance abuse cited

NEW YORK (AP) _ Los Angeles Rams lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He can participate in preseason practices and games.

He’ll be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play Tampa Bay

PGA-ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day.

Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club.

Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Champ was under par for seven straight holes, also matching the best of the season on the tour. He cooled off on the steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes.

PGA-US SENIOR OPEN

Stricker, Toms shared US Senior Open lead at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday with an eagle on the 17th hole for an 8-under 62 to share the lead with defending champion David Toms on a soft Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Toms set a U.S. Senior Open record with 10 birdies, finishing with four in a row for a 29 on the back nine.

Stricker, coming off a playoff loss last week in the American Family Insurance Championship, played in the afternoon and rolled in a 35-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 17th hole. He narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Jerry Kelly, who won on the PGA Tour Champions event last week, and Kirk Triplett were at 64, one shot ahead of a group that included Vijay Singh.

LPGA NEWS

Wie to take off rest of the year, try to get healthy

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Michelle Wie says she’ll take a break for the rest of the year to try to get healthy.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October and tried to return in February, completing one tournament. She sat out a month and returned to the LPGA Tour’s first major and to her hometown event in Hawaii, both times missing the cut. After withdrawing from the U.S. Women’s Open, the 29-year-old Wie played in the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National and shot rounds of 84-82.

NASCAR-TRUCKS

Brett Moffitt wins at Chicagoland for 2nd straight season

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway for the second year Friday night, building a big lead for his second victory of the season.

And this time the defending series champion got to celebrate with a burnout in the No. 24 GMS Chevrolet.

Two weeks ago in Iowa, Moffitt was declared the winner when first-place finisher Ross Chastain was disqualified after his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection.

Moffitt has nine career victories in the series — eight since the beginning of last season.

Brandon Jones was second, 3.950 seconds back on the 1 1/2-mile oval.

Stewart Friesen was third for his seventh top-five finish of the season. Harrison Burton was fourth, and pole-setter Austin Hill completed the top five.

Jones got past Grant Enfinger on the final lap of Stage 1, and Enfinger held off Jones to take the second stage. Ben Rhodes, who entered the night fourth in the series standings, had engine issues on the first lap and did not finish for the third time this season.