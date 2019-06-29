Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-NEWS

Cubs put Hamels on injured list, designate Gonzalez

UNDATED (AP) — The Cubs put left-hander Cole Hamels on the injured list Saturday, a day after he left a game with discomfort in his left side, and designated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Hamels came out after one inning of a 6-3 loss to the Reds in the series opener Friday. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Chicago called up relievers Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa to stabilize the bullpen. Manager Joe Maddon had to use four relievers after Hamels left the game.

In other MLB news:

_ Aaron Hicks hit Major League Baseball’s first home run on European soil. The shot came during a 27-minute top of the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Red Sox in London. Hicks drove a changeup from Rick Porcello 386 feet over the Boston bullpen in right field. The two-run drive on Porcello’s 33rd pitch gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead just one out into the game. Porcello was then relieved by Colten Brewer, marking the shortest outing of his 324 career starts. New York extended its big league record of consecutive games with a home run to 30.

_ Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball. The team on Saturday didn’t say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. Manager Alex Cora says the 28-year-old left-hander will be “fine.” Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game in London.

_ Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe. MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019, and its labor contract with the players’ union called for a 2020 opener in Asia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Saturday this “probably wasn’t the right time to try to do it” because of all of the international planning this year. In addition to Tokyo and London, MLB had two series at Monterrey, Mexico.

_ San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants said Saturday that Baer attended a “regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization.” Baer was not paid during his suspension in which Commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team.

NHL-NEWS

AP source: Stars place Nichushkin on waivers for buyout

UNDATED (AP) _ A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Dallas Stars have placed former first-round draft pick Valeri Nichushkin (val-EHR’-ee nih-CHOOSH’-kihn) on waivers to buy out the final year of his contract.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Stars did not announce the move made Saturday, two days before the start of the NHL’s free agency period.

The 24-year-old Nichushkin is from Russia and was selected by Dallas with the 10th pick in the 2013 draft. The forward had no goals and 10 assists in 57 regular-season games last year and appeared in just one playoff game.

In other NHL news:

_ The Vancouver Canucks announced they placed center Ryan Spooner on waivers to buy out the final year of his two-year, $8 million contact. The seventh-year player had three goals and nine points in 52 games with the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers last season.

_ The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. Hakstol spent 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers bench. He was fired in December after Philadelphia got off to a slow start. The Maple Leafs also signed goalie Michael Hutchinson and defenseman Martin Marincin to one-year contract extensions.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Sweden ousts Germany at the Women’s World Cup

RENNES, France (AP) — Sweden has surprised Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory in the Women’s World Cup.

The second-ranked Germans were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket. Instead, they’ll head home, while ninth-ranked Sweden will face the Netherlands in a semifinal match on Wednesday. The Dutch defeated Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday.

The United States plays England in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The final is July 7.

WIMBLEDON-SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena feeling better

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s feeling better as Wimbledon is about to get started.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, says the seven-time Wimbledon champion doesn’t have pain anymore in a left knee that was at least partly responsible for Williams playing only 12 matches so far this season and not getting a chance to prepare properly for tournaments.

It’s hard to know what Williams will be able to do at the All England Club. The draw put her in a quarter of the bracket with defending champion Angelique Kerber, two other past champions in Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh), No. 1 Ash Barty and some top-notch grass-court players.

F1-AUSTRIAN GP

Leclerc takes Austrian GP pole, Hamilton 5th after penalty

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton drew a three-place grid penalty and will start in fifth position.

It is Leclerc’s second career pole following the one at the Bahrain GP in March.

SPORTS BETTING

New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting volume in May

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey took in more sports bets last month than Nevada did to lead the nation.

Gambling regulators said this week that New Jersey handled nearly $319 million.

That topped Nevada by about $2 million.