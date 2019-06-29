Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Steve Stricker increases lead to 6 shots in US Senior Open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday at Notre Dame, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.

Seeking his second senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May in Alabama, the 52-year-old Stricker had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course. He opened with a 62 to tie the tournament record and share the first-round lead with David Toms, then shot a 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke advantage.

Fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly was second after a 70. Kelly beat Stricker and Retief Goosen in a playoff last week in Madison in the PGA Tour Champions event that Stricker hosts.

Toms was third at 11 under after a 70. Bob Estes had a 68 to get to 10 under.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content