Rooney’s late PK lifts DC United to 1-1 draw with Toronto FC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored on a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to give D.C. United a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Rooney went low and straight up the middle to beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his 10th goal of the season. D.C. United (8-4-7) got the penalty kick when Frédéric Brillant was brought down by Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola in the area.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto FC (6-7-5) in the 19th minute, tapping home Richie Laryea’s cross from the top of the 6-yard box.

Associated Press

