Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pliskova beats Wimbledon champ Kerber in Eastbourne final

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has beaten Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne final just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

The No. 3-ranked Pliskova took the first set in just 31 minutes with three service breaks Saturday, and held on to an early break in the second to win the title.

Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, and dropped just 19 games across five matches. She’s never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Kerber hasn’t won a tournament since beating Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final.

Pliskova previously won Eastbourne in 2017, a year after losing the final. Kerber has lost all three finals she has played at the Wimbledon tuneup.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:40 am
Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

11:13 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season
Sports

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Scroll to top
Skip to content