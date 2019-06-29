Penguins trade Kessel to Coyotes for Galchenyuk

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded high-scoring winger Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk.

Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh in the deal announced Saturday. The Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

The 31-year-old Kessel had 27 goals and 55 assists with the Penguins last season, his fourth with the team. He won Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2016-17 with current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, then a Penguins assistant.

Kessel has scored at least 30 goals six times during a 13-year NHL career that includes stints with Boston and Toronto.

Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 after being acquired from Montreal.

