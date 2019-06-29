Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexico beats Costa Rica in shootout, reaches Gold Cup semis

HOUSTON (AP) — Mexico beat Costa Rica 5-4 in a penalty shootout Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The match ended 1-1 through extra time.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa denied Keysher Fuller in sudden death to send Mexico to its seventh consecutive semifinal.

Raul Jimenez scored in the 44th minute to give Mexico the lead before halftime.

Bryan Ruiz tied the score for 39th-ranked Costa Rica in the 52nd minute with a penalty kick after he was taken down by Luis Alfonso Rodríguez.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Haiti overcame a two-goal deficit and beat Canada, 3-2.

The 18th-ranked Mexicans will face 101st-ranked Haiti on Tuesday at Glendale, Arizona.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

