Maple Leafs hire Dave Hakstol as assistant coach

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff.

Hakstol spent 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers bench, compiling a 134-101-42 record. He was fired Dec. 17 after Philadelphia started this past season 12-15-4.

Hakstol joins Paul McFarland, who spent the last two seasons with the Florida Panthers, as Babcock’s assistants. Before joining the Flyers, Hakstol coached the University of North Dakota for 11 seasons.

Toronto also announced that goalie Michael Hutchinson and defenseman Martin Marincin have signed one-year contract extensions worth $700,000.

Associated Press

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:40 am
Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

11:13 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
