Knicks waive veteran forward Lance Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived veteran forward Lance Thomas.

The Knicks made the move Saturday, saving themselves $1 million of Thomas’ salary for next season that would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster after Sunday.

His entire $7.6 million salary for 2019-20 was non-guaranteed before then.

Thomas joined the Knicks during the 2014-15 season but played sparingly last season as the team focused on youth. The forward averaged 4.5 points in 46 games, including 17 starts.

Associated Press

More Sports
3:10 pm
1:32 pm
10:27 pm
Sports

Sports

Sports

