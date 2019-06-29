Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Giants CEO Larry Baer set to return after suspension

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants said Saturday that Baer attended a “regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization.” Baer was not paid during his suspension in which Commissioner Rob Manfred stipulated he have no involvement with the team.

Board member Rob Dean handled Baer’s duties during his time away. The team says Dean will become chairman, continuing as designated control person with Major League Baseball.

Baer took a leave of absence March 4 after TMZ released a video of a confrontation March 1 between Baer and his wife, Pam, in a San Francisco plaza. No charges were filed.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

