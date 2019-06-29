Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Cardinal Rosenthal signing minor league deal with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers announced they are signing former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session Saturday at Comerica Park.

The veteran right-hander pitched in 12 games this season with the Washington Nationals, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the entire 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals. He is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo.

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

