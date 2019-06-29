Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Custer wins at Chicagoland for 4th Xfinity Series victory

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day long, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.

No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way, securing his sixth career victory.

Logano finished second in his first Xfinity Series start since he finished fifth at Bristol on Aug. 17. Logano is considered one of the favorites for Sunday’s Cup Series race on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval.

Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Annett and Brandon Jones.

Custer moved into a tie with Bell for the series lead in wins.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

